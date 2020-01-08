Inphi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 918% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inphi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Inphi by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inphi by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

IPHI stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. Inphi has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.56, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

