Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.45 and last traded at $108.45, approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.48% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C at the end of the most recent quarter.

