Constellation Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 865% compared to the average volume of 1,608 call options.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

