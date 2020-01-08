iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, 244 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

