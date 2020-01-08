iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.65, 7,991 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2020 Earnings
Inphi Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Inphi Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C Shares Down 0.2%
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C Shares Down 0.2%
Constellation Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Constellation Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Stock Price Down 0.7%
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Stock Price Down 0.7%
iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Trading 0.4% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report