iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.65, 7,991 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

