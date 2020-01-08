Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.54, 73,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 136,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Company Profile (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

