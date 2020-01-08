Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Trading Down 4.4%

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, approximately 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.56.

About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

