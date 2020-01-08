Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd (LON:ENET) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.03 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57), approximately 16,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.48.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets worldwide. It develops and delivers network processing technology solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

