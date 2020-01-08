Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Trading Down 10%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), approximately 5,162,054 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14.

Two Shields Investments Company Profile (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.