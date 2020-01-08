Tamawood (ASX:TWD) Shares Up 1.2%

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.39 ($2.40) and last traded at A$3.39 ($2.40), 9,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.35 ($2.38).

The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.49.

Tamawood Company Profile (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.