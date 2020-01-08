First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40, 672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

