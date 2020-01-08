First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 1.5%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40, 672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inphi Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Inphi Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C Shares Down 0.2%
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C Shares Down 0.2%
Constellation Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Constellation Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Stock Price Down 0.7%
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Stock Price Down 0.7%
iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Trading Down 1.8%
Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Trading Down 1.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report