Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.88 ($1.22), 430,668 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HAYS PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
HAYS PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co.
Dr Hoenle Trading Up 0.3%
Dr Hoenle Trading Up 0.3%
Investors Buy High Volume of Energizer Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Energizer Call Options
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report