Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 0.1%

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.88 ($1.22), 430,668 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

