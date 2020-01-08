Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Shares Down 1.9%

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$4.52 ($3.21) and last traded at A$4.61 ($3.27), approximately 281,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.70 ($3.33).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.61.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI)

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.