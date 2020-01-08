Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

About Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU)

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro Merger Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro Merger Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.