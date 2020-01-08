Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 1.2%

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.24), approximately 16,012 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

In related news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,236,253.62).

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

