Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.58 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.40), approximately 56,899 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

