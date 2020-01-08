The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Trading Down 28%

Shares of The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) fell 28% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

The Castle Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

