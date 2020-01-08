FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIRI. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 671,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.