Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective on the stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $340.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $10,144,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $6,437,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.