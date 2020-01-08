Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

KMI opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after purchasing an additional 812,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,149 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.