BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

MUJ stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report