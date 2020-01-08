BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

