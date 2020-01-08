BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

MFT opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

About BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

