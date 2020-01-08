BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

