BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report