BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYJ opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

