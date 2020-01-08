Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (MLPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPO opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $14.43.

Dividend History for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO)

Latest News

