Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

MYI opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Dividend History for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

