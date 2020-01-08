Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

