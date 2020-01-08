High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

