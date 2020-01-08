High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

