MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MFM opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

