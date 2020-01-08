MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MFM opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Dividend History for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report