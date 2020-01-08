Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$790.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$778.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

In related news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total transaction of C$153,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,104.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

