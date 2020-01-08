Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

In other Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 10,355 shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $137,410.85. Insiders acquired 137,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,487 over the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Decreased by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Decreased by B. Riley
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
Blackrock Maryland Municipal To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report