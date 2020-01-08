Capitala Finance Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.4%.

CPTA opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPTA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

