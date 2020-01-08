Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apache will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apache by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Apache by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.