Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to at TH Capital

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by TH Capital from to in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.21.

NYSE:BABA opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $142.06 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

