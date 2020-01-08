Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AROC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.83. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 7,234,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,413,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.