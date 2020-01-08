AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $1,145.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,193.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,138.57. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $798.41 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.