Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,312.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $7,312.00 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

