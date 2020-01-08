China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.44.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Metro Rural (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.