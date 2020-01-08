Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRX. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.