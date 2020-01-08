Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATO. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

