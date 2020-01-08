Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,709,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

