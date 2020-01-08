Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60. Accenture has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.