Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60. Accenture has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Recommendations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capitala Finance Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Capitala Finance Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Apache Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Apache Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Alibaba Group Price Target Raised to at TH Capital
Alibaba Group Price Target Raised to at TH Capital
Archrock Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Archrock Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
AutoZone Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
AutoZone Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,312.00
Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,312.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report