ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.