AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $220.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.44.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $170.81 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.16.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

