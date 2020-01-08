Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $41,575.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $41,575.00 and $27,683.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00571186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

