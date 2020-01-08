Karatgold Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Coinbe and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $73.81 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.05887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025556 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035305 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,752,634,100 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

