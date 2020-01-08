Creditbit Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,271.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Creditbit has a total market cap of $11,271.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

