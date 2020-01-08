ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $896,565.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007336 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,062,291 coins and its circulating supply is 16,062,293 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.