Zoomba One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $2,059.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00159313 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

